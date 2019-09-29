MOHAVE VALLEY — A Mohave Valley man was arrested last week after a traffic accident at a residence in Mohave Valley.
Anthony Gabriel Olagues was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on suspicion of felony criminal damage and four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called on Sept. 21 to the 2000 block of Willow Drive, where a vehicle had swerved into a fence.
Arriving officers were told that the driver of the vehicle — later identified as Olagues — had walked away from the scene. He was found a short distance away.
Olagues reportedly refused verbal commands from approaching deputies. Deputies reported a strong odor of alcohol and said they saw Olagues staggering as he walked.
Olagues was detained at the scene as officers confirmed he was the driver. He was taken to the nearby sheriff’s department substation, where a breath test indicted a blood alcohol content of 0.186%. The legal threshold in Arizona is 0.08%.
The sheriff’s department said the homeowner estimated damage to the residential fence at about $2,000.
