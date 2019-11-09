MOHAVE VALLEY — A Mohave Valley man was critically injured early Friday morning in a fire at his residence.
According to Chief Ted Martin of the Mohave Valley Fire Department, the fire was reported around midnight in the 1200 block of Vacation Drive, just east of Highway 95 near the Colorado River.
“The building was well-involved,” Martin said. “You could see flames in the sky.”
When emergency personnel arrived, the single-wide mobile home, with add-ons, already was destroyed.
“It was a complete loss before we ever pulled up,” Martin said. “When you’re three miles away and can see flames in the sky, something is going on.”
One of the three residents of the home suffered significant burns to much of his body. He was taken by Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department ambulance to Colorado River Medical Center in Needles, then flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. His condition was not known late Friday night.
The fire was confined to the residence. The other two occupants escaped without injury.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist.
In addition to units from Mohave Valley and Fort Mojave Mesa fire departments, the Bullhead City Fire Department sent an engine and crew to help battle the blaze. Units remained on the scene until about 4 a.m. Friday.
Martin said an official cause has yet to be determined but he said it likely was accidental in nature.
“We found nothing suspicious,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.