KINGMAN — A Mohave Valley man, already charged with hacking a girl’s computer, was indicted last week on 10 more felonies for allegedly possessing child pornography on his cell phone.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Cameron Charles Brush on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held in the county jail on a $1 million bond.
A defendant who is convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor faces from three to 121/2 years in prison, according to state statutes.
Brush, 18, is expected to be arraigned on the charges Thursday at the county jail. His case then will be heard before Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho.
Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation Aug. 19 after a report made by a 17-year-old girl who said her social media account was hacked and the hacker removed all of her inappropriate photos from her account, according to the sheriff’s office.
The hacker contacted the girl and told her the photos would be released unless she gave him access to other photos and videos.
Detectives traced the internet protocol addresses to two computers where Brush lived.
Detectives searched the home Sept. 12 where Brush’s cell phone and computers were seized. Forensic examination of the electronic devices later revealed multiple images of child pornography, MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.
Brush was arrested and originally indicted Sept. 19 in the earlier hacking case on two counts of sexual extortion, two counts of computer tampering, sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Those charges stem from incidents that occurred between April and Aug. 19.
Brush allegedly admitted his involvement and that he had hacked into numerous other social media accounts of juveniles. He took photos of about 50 people, according to MCSO.
