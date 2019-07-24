KINGMAN — Information and input regarding his mental health issues helped a Mohave Valley man avoid a state prison sentence Monday but didn’t prevent him from going to the county jail.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert placed David Barton, 58, on supervised probation for five years during a Monday hearing in Kingman.
Barton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault stemming from a March 2018 incident in the 700 block of Center Street. A man told Mohave County sheriff’s deputies that a struggle occurred after Barton argued with him over a borrowed ATV tire.
The man said Barton grabbed him and dragged him while driving his vehicle, resulting in deep cuts, scrapes and road rash. Barton was convicted of aggravated harassment for violating a court order to stay clear of the victim five months later.
Lambert said it was bizarre that Barton drove circles around the victim’s home at night in August 2018 before parking so that his headlights shined beams on the residence.
“We were shocked and saddened,” Barton’s brother-in-law said of his aggressive behavior. Defense attorney Lee Novak said Barton is now receiving treatment for bi-polar and other disorders at Mohave Mental Health.
While Barton was spared a prison sentence, he was ordered to spend 213 days in the county jail. He also must perform 200 hours of community work service as a term of probation.
