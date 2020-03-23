MOHAVE VALLEY — Mohave Valley Schools are providing breakfast and lunch meals during school closures mandated by the state in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition to the drive-through meals at each site, the district is offering a Mobile Meals program, where meals will be delivered to selected stops throughout the district on a designated schedule.
Each school site is open for drive-through meals from 8 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, continuing while schools are closed due to the virus.
Children younger than age 18 are eligible to receive both a breakfast and lunch in a “grab-and-go” format. Children do not have to be enrolled in the school district and can pick up meals at most of Bullhead City’s schools as well as River Valley High School.
All drive-through meals in the area will operate from 8 to 10 a.m.
Buses carrying Mobile Meals will leave each Mohave Valley school site at 8 a.m., and hand out meals from a school for 10 minutes at each stop.
Children do not have to be students of the district to receive mobile meals.
It’s important to note that wherever children participate in the meal program, the child or children themselves must be present. The meals are handed out to only the child or children at the site.
Stop times for Mobile Meals will be strictly adhered to, with plans in place should times run long. This is a new program and school district employees are asking families for patience.
The “Summer Meal Program” is open to all children and teens 18 and younger for free and with no enrollment necessary. To find a “Summer Meal” site close by, go to www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodroc, call 1-866-348-3479, or text “FOOD” to 877-877 (para asistencia en Espanol, manda el texto “comida” a 877-877). This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Schedules and locations:
DRIVE-THROUGH SITES, 8 TO 10 A.M.
- Camp Mohave Elementary School, 1797 LaEntrada, Fort Mohave
- Fort Mojave Elementary School, 1760 Joy Lane
- Mohave Valley Junior High School, 6565 Girard Ave.
MOBILE MEALS
CAMP MOHAVE AREA
- Mountain View/Sundance, 8:02 to 8:12 a.m.
- Sundance/Roberts, 8:16 a.m. to 8:26 a.m.
- Sunrise Vista/Amanda, 8:31 to 8:41 a.m.
- Camino Viejo/Calle El Dorado, 8:45 to 8:56 a.m.
- Keem/Calle Ejercito, 9:02 to 9:12 a.m.
- Aztec/LaRiqueza, 9:18 to 9:28 a.m.
- Segovia Way/Via Collinas, 9:32 to 9:42 a.m.
- Chapperal/Pearl (mailboxes), 9:48 to 9:58 a.m.
FORT MOJAVE AREA
- Mountain View/Wagon Wheel, 8:03 to 8:13 a.m.
- Mountain View/El Rodeo, 8:12 to 8:22 a.m.
- Apts. on El Rodeo, 8:26 to 8:36 a.m.
- Joy Lane/Antelope, 8:43 to 8:53 a.m.
- Bison/Gosuite, 8:55 to 9:05 a.m.
- Bisan/Lipan, 9:10 to 9:20 a.m.
- Lipan/Mountain View, 9:23 to 9:33 a.m.
- Mesquite Creek, 9:39 to 9:49 a.m.
SOUTH MOHAVE VALLEY
- Aquarius/Peacock Mountain, 8:10 to 8:20 a.m.
- Cottonwood/Sycamore, 8:25 to 8:35 a.m.
- Ash/Vista, 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.
- Vista/Calle Del Media, 8:46 to 8:56 a.m.
- Mountain View/Laguna, 8:57 to 9:07 a.m.
- AM-PM Highway 95, 9:09 to 9:19 a.m.
- Plantation/Star, 9:21 to 9:31 a.m.
- Arizona Village (in front of housing building), 9:30 to 9:40 a.m.
- Kingman/Oatman, 9:43 to 9:53 a.m.
- Arditto/Gold, 9:54 to 10:04 a.m.
NORTH MOHAVE VALLEY
- Mohave Farms, 8:10 to 8:20 a.m.
- Ann/Harquahala, 8:25 to 8:35 a.m.
- Harquahala/Hulet, 8:37 to 8:47 a.m.
- Cimmaron Lakes Mailboxes, 8:51 to 9:01 am
- Kingsley/Center, 9:04 to 9:14 a.m.
- Evergreen/Mulberry, 9:18 to 9:28 a.m.
- Willow/Olive, 9:33 to 9:43 a.m.
