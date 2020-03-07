KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was sentenced Friday to an additional 20 years in prison for the attempted molestation of three underage girls.
Michael David Barrett, 43, pleaded guilty in November to three counts of attempted child molestation. Four other counts in two cases were dismissed.
Defense attorney Sandra Carr cited Barrett’s mental health issues that went back to his childhood as well as his strong family support.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote said the victims agreed to the plea agreement. He asked them if they wanted their day in court but they refused, not wanting to relive the incident by having to testify.
A victim’s mother spoke on her daughter’s behalf, telling the judge that her daughter was too emotional to speak and is on a long road to recovery, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and thoughts of suicide. The mother also said her daughter is not the same girl after going through the ordeal.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. sentenced Barrett to the stipulated 20 years in prison for two of the three attempted child molestation counts and lifetime probation for the third count. The 20-year prison sentence will be served after he serves his century-long prison sentence he already faces.
Two of the molestation charges stemmed from incidents occurring between August and October of 2017 on Katherine Mine Road, involving two girls under the age of 10. The third attempted molestation charge involved a third victim and occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2015, in Kingman.
Last April, Barrett was convicted in his first case of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and sentenced a month later to 135 years in prison. A state law requires judges to sentence a defendant to at least 10 years in prison for each count of child porn. In October 2017, sheriff’s detectives found almost four dozen images of child pornography downloaded from websites onto Barrett’s cell phone.
