KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man already facing more than a century behind bars pleaded guilty Thursday to three more charges in his remaining case.
Michael David Barrett, 42, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted child molestation. Three other counts in a 2018 case and one count of aggravated assault in a 2019 case were dismissed. He is being held in county jail on a $125,000 bond.
Per the plea agreement, Barrett will be sentenced to 20 years in prison for the three felony counts. That sentence will be served consecutively to the 135-year prison sentence he already faces. He will be sentenced on the attempted molestation charges Jan. 10.
Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. asked if Barrett agreed with the prosecutor’s statement of facts that Barrett molested three girls under the age of 15. At first, Barrett denied the statement but, after consulting with his attorney, he finally agreed to the attempted molestation charges.
In the 2018 cases, the two molestation charges stemmed from incidents that occurred between August and October 2017 on Katherine Mine Road involving two girls. The third attempted molestation charge involved a third victim and occurred between Dec. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2015 in Kingman.
In April, a jury convicted Barrett of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The judge sentenced him a month later to 131/2 years in prison for each count. A state law requires judges to sentence a defendant to at least 10 years in prison for each count of child porn.
In October 2017, sheriff’s detectives found almost four dozen images of child pornography downloaded from websites to Barrett’s cell phone.
