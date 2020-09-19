KINGMAN — A teenager molested by a man at separate addresses in Golden Valley asked a local judge Thursday to place the man on probation rather than send him to prison.
Defense attorney Paul Amann asked that the courtroom be cleared before the victim spoke, but his request was rejected by Judge Sipe.
The teen explained that he resides elsewhere and is out of harm’s way from Larry Hayes, 35. He said that Hayes, a close relative, needs help but should be allowed to have some involvement with his younger brother.
“I know that it will never happen again,” the victim told Judge Billy Sipe. “I still want (Hayes) in my life.”
Hayes pleaded guilty to two reduced counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
“I love my kids,” Hayes offered, drawing rebuke from the court.
“I actually cringed when the defendant said he loved his children,” Sipe said. “You have victimized (the victim) in a very negative way on multiple occasions over a couple of years.”
Sipe sent Hayes to the Arizona Department of Corrections for seven years and ordered that he register as a sex offender and serve lifetime probation upon his release from prison.
“Who is going to take care of my grandfather when I’m in prison,” Hayes asked at the hearing’s conclusion. “I’m his caretaker.”
Sipe replied that had not been brought to his attention during the proceedings and that he was unable to help in that regard anyway.
