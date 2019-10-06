BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City is holding a special all-mail ballot election on Nov. 5 for Proposition 415. If you’re not already a regsitered voter, the deadline to become one and participate in this election is today at 5 p.m.
The fastest method to register is online. Go to
servicearizona.com and click on the “Voter Registration” box. From there, register online or update your mailing address if you are currently registered to vote but have recently moved.
For people without access to a computer, the Mohave County Public Library branch at 1170 E. Hancock Road in Bullhead City offers free computer use to the public.
An alternative voter registration method is to complete a paper application and hand-deliver it to the Mohave County Voter Registration Office, 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman, before 5 p.m. today. Paper applications are available in the lobby at Bullhead City Hall, 2355 Trane Road.
All voter registrations must be received by the Mohave County Voter Registration Office in Kingman by 5 p.m. today in order to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.
To inquire about the status of your voter registration, call the Mohave County Recorder’s Office at 928-753-0767.
Anyone with questions should contact Bullhead City Clerk’s Office at 928-763-9400, ext. 468, or sstein@bullheadcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.