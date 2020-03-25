KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man charged in two shooting sprees in July and August 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Devin Gene Monreal, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in one case and four counts of aggravated assault in a second case.
Monreal had been charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, endangerment, armed robbery and vehicle theft for an Aug. 19 shooting spree that took place in the Lowe’s parking lot.
Monreal also was charged with attempted second-degree murder and drive-by shooting in a July 19 incident that started in Rotary Park. Those charges were dismissed under the plea agreement.
Under the plea agreement, Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe will sentence Monreal to a total of 12 years in prison for the five aggravated assault charges in both cases. Monreal will be sentenced April 24.
On Aug. 19, Monreal was sitting in his Saturn station wagon with his girlfriend in the Lowe’s parking lot when four men in a Dodge pickup pulled up next to him, police reported.
The incident stemmed from an armed robbery of a Needles home the day before where Monreal and a teenage suspect, both armed, allegedly entered the home and stole items.
The victims got out of the pickup to confront Monreal about the robbery and struck his windshield with their hands. Monreal reportedly pulled out a handgun and started firing at the men, who fled to safety.
Monreal drove in circles around the parking lot, continuing to fire at the men. No one was injured in the gunfire. The brother of one of the four men was in another vehicle when he intentionally crashed into Monreal’s car, disabling it. The brother suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Monreal abandoned his damaged vehicle and got into the victim’s pickup truck and drove away. Police located Monreal later that night in an apartment on Calle de Mercado. The stolen pickup also was located, police reported.
Bullhead City’s SWAT unit were called in to deploy tear gas after Monreal refused to surrender. Monreal was arrested around 1 a.m. after he was found hiding in the attic. A 9-mm hand gun, 45-caliber shell casings and a bullet proof vest were discovered.
On July 19, Monreal confronted another victim who was playing basketball with friends at Rotary Park. Monreal and a teenage suspect, both armed, confronted the victim.
The victim and his friends fled the scene but were followed by Monreal and the teenager who chased the victim in a road rage incident through Bullhead City and eventually to the victim’s apartment complex in Laughlin. The suspects fired their guns at the victim’s car, striking it several times. No injuries were reported.
