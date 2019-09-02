MOHAVE VALLEY — Insomniacs and lighter sleepers might have been awake because of the loud thunder as well as heavy rain and wind early Monday.
But the lightning also produced by a monsoon storm caused thousands of people to lose electricity in Mohave Valley, Golden Shores and Topock, according to Mohave Electric Cooperative.
MEC reported that about 6,350 members lost power at around 3:15 a.m. when a lightning strike caused system protection equipment to open a breaker in a substation.
Crews responded and began working to restore power. They checked equipment at three substations and patrolled system power lines, eventually finding the lightning-caused damage.
Power was restored in Golden Shores and Topock at 5:11 a.m., and in portions of Mohave Valley at 5:22 a.m. All of the power was restored in these areas at 6:51 a.m.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, crews were working to restore power in other scattered areas.
“During and after these types of extreme weather events, we know there may be other isolated outages and it’s important that members call to report their outage,” said Rick Campos, chief operating officer at MEC.
Campos also emphasized that if you are still without power — or experience a new outage — call 844-632-2667 to report it.
Outage update information is provided by logging into MEC’s SmartHub or by calling the outage number noted above.
The overnight storm brought a tremendous lightning show to the Tri-state and, in some cases, much-needed rain.
According to sensors operated by Mohave County, 0.43 of an inch of rain was reported near Katherine Landing at Lake Mohave, the highest total in the immediate Bullhead City area. The sensor at Thumb Butte, about seven miles east of Bullhead City, recorded .24 of an inch while other locations in the vicinity reported little or no precipitation. A county-maintained gauge in Mohave Valley recorded 0.12 of an inch while another gauge in Willow Valley recorded 0.04 of an inch.
In the Lake Havasu City area, the rain was centered immediately north of the city, with amounts ranging from 0.16 to 0.39.
