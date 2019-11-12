BULLHEAD CITY — According to the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division, 65% of Arizonians have acquired their AZ Travel ID, a jump from 20% in January.
Through a prepared statement, MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said that Arizonans who don’t have the AZ Travel ID risk being stopped at TSA airport checkpoints when new federal ID rules take effect on Oct. 1, 2020. He said that the federal government has made it clear that anyone without a federally-compliant ID on that date will not pass through TSA checkpoints and could miss their flight.
ADOT said that the AZ Travel ID meets the requirements of the 2005 REAL ID Act. The law requires people to provide documentation such as an original birth certificate or valid passport to prove identification; proof of Social Security number (including all nine digits) and two pieces of documentation such as a utility bill, rental agreement or similar paperwork that shows a person’s physical address (not a P.O. box). The documentation process can be started at aztravelid.com and can schedule an appointment at an MVD location through https://servicearizona.com, though walk-ins also are welcome.
