BULLHEAD CITY — Rain is returning to the Tri-state later this week.
Less than a week after the area endured its wettest Thanksgiving ever, the forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued its forecast on Monday, but didn’t predict how much rain likely will fall. The forecast for the Bullhead City/Laughlin area calls for a high probability of rain throughout the day, especially in the morning, before the storm system moves to the east.
The NWS bureau in Flagstaff, meanwhile, is calling for a high probability of significant snowfall at elevations of 8,000 feet with light snow at elevations above 6,500 feet.
According to the NWS the lower elevations in the Flagstaff area could expect anywhere from 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain.
On Thursday, the weather is expected to be back to normal in Bullhead City — mostly sunny with a high near 64 degrees, according to the NWS.
