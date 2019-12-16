BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Permit Test @ Home was taken last month a total of 6,758 times by potential teen drivers.
ADOT said that the data it acquired in November showed that slightly more than 50% of all permit tests were taken using the Permit Test @ Home as opposed to just over 49% of tests taken at a motor vehicle division office.
The Permit Test @ Home was introduced in March of 2018.
In a prepared statement, Jennifer Bowser Richards, MVD stakeholder relations manager, said that teens and parents are catching on to the convenience of taking the test at home, where parents can proctor the test. It’s a great chance for adults and teens to review rules of the road together. Bowser said it also frees up MVD offices for other customers to be served more rapidly because many teens and at least one parent or guardian now can avoid one MVD office visit.
ADOT reported that combining the number of potential teen drivers that took the Permit Test @ Home with at least one parent or guardian meant potentially 13,516 customers avoided at least one MVD visit.
To take this test, parents need to establish a free account at AZ MVD Now, a service accessed through www.servicearizona.com. The accounts are secured through a multi-factor password process and parents agree to proctor the test. Once the teen passes the test, a receipt is generated and the teen and parents may go to an MVD office to confirm the results and get the actual permit.
