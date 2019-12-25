BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of the Tri-state through Friday morning with more rain expected in the area.
The NWS bureaus in San Diego and Las Vegas issued the advisories Wednesday afternoon because of a storm developing near the Southern California coast that is expected to bring potentially heavy rainfall to souther San Bernardino and Mohave counties. Persistent moderate to heavy rainfall, primarily south of Interstate 40, may bring flooding of washes and other draining areas in the lower Colorado River basin.
The NWS statement from Las Vegas called for rain today in the Bullhead City/Laughlin area, in Lake Havasu City, in the Las Vegas area and at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area northeast of Bullhead City. Rain mixed with snow is possible today in Kingman, the NWS said.
Rain is predicted throughout Mohave County on Friday.
In California, rain at lower elevations and rain mixed with snow at high elevations is likely in the Barstow area and Twentynine Palms, California.
Snow, possibly heavy, is predicted at elevations about 5,000 feet and could be heavy at times at elevations as low as 3,000 feet, the NWS statement indicated.
While rainfall totals over the next two days may exceed half-an-inch in some areas, the NWS statement suggested the heaviest rainfall — and greatest potential for nuisance flooding — would occur tonight south of I-40 in southern Mohave County and northern La Paz County.
The NWS suggested that residents — especially motorists with travel plans in the region — monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take action or alter those plans.
The weather pattern is expected to return to normal by Friday with little to no chance of precipitation. Temperatures, however, will remain on the cool side with daytime highs in the mid-50s Friday, Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows in the low- to mid-40s.
