BULLHEAD CITY — With the closure of so many facilities comes the cancelation of the events that were scheduled to be there. Among those events are sporting events, concerts and graduation ceremonies.
And blood drives.
To try to help, the Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis Club has worked in conjunction with Mohave Community College to organize a blood drive Wednesday and Thursday, May 6-7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As of March 20, there were roughly 12,000 blood drives around the country that had been canceled, including four in the Bullhead City area, according to the American Red Cross. That is roughly 355,000 units of blood that they will miss out on collecting.
“I saw a notice come out a month ago or so and it said blood was at desperate shortages,” said Mayor Tom Brady, who is a member of the Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis. “They needed people to donate, so I went online and found several sites listed where you could donate, but when I actually tried to do it, they were all closed. So I thought now that they were opening for elective surgeries, perhaps we could help.”
Brady reached out to Cindy Harvey, who is the Donor Recruitment Representative for Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), and began working on setting up a drive. Once he had a date from Harvey, it was time to find a place.
“We typically do two or three a year,” said Brady. “We have always done them at the college in Room 600. We had one scheduled for May, but it was canceled because the college closed down. So I spoke with (Dr.) Carolyn (Hamblin) at the college and I said ‘blood is vital, something that we need. Would you guys be willing to open up the college for this one time blood donation?’ ”
Brady said Hamblin, who is dean of the Bullhead City campus, contacted MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein and, after getting his blessing, they were set.
“That’s one of the things that’s so nice is that we are working together to try and provide a service to the community in these troubling times,” added Brady.
The Kiwanis Club will be there to help set up, but Brady said that’s where their involvement ended. Well, except for donating.
There are a couple of precautions that you will need to take. First, they are only accepting appointments. Walk-ins will not be allowed, although Harvey said that if she does get walk-ins, she will get their name and put them on a notification list for the next blood drive they do in Bullhead City.
The second safety precaution is that any donors are required to come with a face mask or some sort of face covering. They also will be following the safe social distancing requirements as laid out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Harvey added that the response so far has been great, but there are spots still open.
“The community needs to know that it’s safe to donate and is really needed now,” said Harvey. “But the Bullhead City community is pulling together quite awesome out there.”
To schedule an appointment, go to www.bloodhero.com and enter code BHCCOM, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.