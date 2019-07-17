BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Environmental Health Division (MCEHD) is fogging Thursday night to control the adult mosquito population.
According to the MCEHD, Baron Pest Control was awarded the contract to provide fogging services within Mohave County and will be conducting the ground fogging application.
MCEHD said the following locations in Mohave Valley area to be fogged, weather permitting:
- Laguna Road from Mountain View Road to Vanderslice Road and south to Maverick Drive. This includes the two communities in that area and River Valley High School.
- South of Willow Drive to Laguna Road and east and west between Mohave Valley Highway to Mountain View Road.
- Quail Run Development, the business and residential area on the southeast corner of Mountain View Road and Courtwright Road, and the community north of Courtwright Road between Tropicana Avenue and Ranchero Lane.
- South of Courtwright Road to Cheyenne Drive and east and west between View Land and Ranchero Lane.
The insecticide being used is AllPro Evoluer 4-4 ULV, which according to the National Pesticide Information Center is an insecticide approved for use against mosquitoes and made from pyrethrins. Pyrethrins are derived from the chrysanthemum flower.
The Environmental Protection Agency recommends the following steps to help reduce possible exposure insecticides during spraying:
- Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed.
- Consider turning off the air conditioning when spraying is taking place.
- If outdoors, avoid eye contact with the spray. If you get pesticides in your eyes, immediately rinse them with water or eye drops.
- Your child’s health should not be affected by the low levels of pesticides used in mosquito control. However, bring laundry and toys indoors before spraying begins and wash with soap and water if exposed to pesticides during spraying.
- Bring your pets indoors and cover ornamental fish ponds to avoid direct exposure.
- Cover swimming pool surfaces if it is feasible. Special precautions or waiting periods usually are not necessary for outdoor swimming pools given the small concentrations of pesticides used.
- Wash exposed skin surfaces with soap and water if you come in contact with the pesticide.
- Wash exposed fruits and vegetables, such as homegrown or purchased from an outside vendor, with water before storing, cooking or eating them.
There is no need to relocate during spraying, but consult a physician if you have a physical or psychological concern regarding the spraying.
If you think pesticides are making you sick, seek medical attention as necessary.
For questions about pesticides call the National Pesticide Information Center at 1-800-858-7378 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about the fogging contact the Mohave County Department of Health at 928-753-0774.
