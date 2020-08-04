MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave County Environmental Health Division has ordered mosquito fogging in two areas in Mohave Valley on Thursday.
Areas to be fogged are:
- South of Gordon Drive to East King Street, and east and west between Mohave Valley Drive and Green Valley Road. Also south of King Street to Laurel Lane and east and west between Green Valley Road and Carob Street.
- South of Willow Road to Laguna Road, east and west between Mohave Valley Highway and Mountain View Road. North of Willow to King Street and east and west from Mountain View to Aquarius Drive.
Mosquito surveillance conducted in the last few days revealed populations that met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention matrix for recommended fogging.
Adult mosquito control application will begin around 8 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. Baron Pest Control has been awarded the contract to provide fogging services in Mohave County. Thursday’s appliocation will be ground fogging using the adulticide MasterLine Kontrol 4-4. According to the National Pesticide Information Center, this is an insecticide registered for use against mosquitoes and made from pyrethrins. Pyrethrins are insecticides that are derived from the extract of chrysanthemum flowers. Types of products that contain pyrethrins include indoor bug bombs, human head lice treatments and pet flea sprays.
The Environmental Protection Agency recommends the following steps to help reduce possible exposure to insecticides during spraying:
- Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed.
- Consider turning off your air conditioning while spraying is taking place.
- If you are outdoors, avoid eye contact with the spray. If you get pesticide spray in your eyes immediately rinse them with water or eye drops.
- Your child’s health should not be affected by the low levels of pesticides used in mosquito control. However, bring laundry and toys indoors before spraying begins and wash with soap and water if exposed to pesticides during spraying.
- Bring your pets indoors, and cover ornamental fish ponds to avoid direct exposure.
- Cover swimming pool surfaces when it is feasible. Special precautions or waiting periods usually are not necessary for outdoor swimming pools given the small concentrations of pesticides used.
- Wash exposed skin surfaces with soap and water if you come in contact with pesticide.
- Wash exposed fruits and vegetables, such as homegrown or purchased from an outside vendor, with water before storing, cooking, or eating them.
- There is no need to relocate during spraying, but consult a physician if you have a physical or psychological concerns regarding the spraying.
- If you think pesticides are making you sick, seek medical attention as necessary.
Individuals with questions about pesticides should call the National Pesticide Information Center at 1-800-858-7378 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. MST. The NPIC is staffed by trained pesticide specialists who have toxicology and environmental chemistry education and training needed to provide answers to pesticide questions.
