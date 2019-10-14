MOHAVE VALLEY — Due to high winds, the mosquito control fogging that was scheduled Oct. 10 was postponed and has been rescheduled for Wednsday.
The fogging is expected to begin around 8 p.m., weather permitting.
The fogging locations that the Mohave County Environmental Health Division had identified previously have stayed the same:
- Laguna Road from Mountain View Road to Vanderslice Road and south to Maverick Drive. This includes the two communities in that area and River Valley High School.
- Quail Run Development, the business and residential area on the southeast corner of Mountain View Road and Courtwright Road and the community north of Courtwright Road between Tropicana Avenue and Ranchero Lane.
- South of Courtwright on Cheyenne Drive and east and west between View Lane and Ranchero Lane.
As always, the MCEHD recommends the following steps to help reduce possible exposure to insecticides during spraying.
- Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed.
- Consider turning off your air conditioning when spraying is taking place.
- If you are outdoors, avoid eye contact with the spray. If you get pesticides sprayed in your eyes, immediately rinse them with water or eye drops.
- Your child’s health should not be affected by the low levels of pesticides used in mosquito control. However, bring laundry and toys indoors before spraying begins and wash with soap and water if exposed to pesticides during spraying.
- Bring pets indoors and cover ornamental fish ponds to avoid direct exposure.
- Cover swimming pool surfaces when it is feasible. Special precautions or waiting periods are not usually necessary for outdoor swimming pools given the small concentrations of pesticide used.
- Wash exposed skin surfaces with soap and water if you come in contact with the pesticide.
- Wash exposed fruits and vegetables, such as homegrown or purchased from an outside vendor, with water before storing, cooking, or eating them.
There is no need to relocate during spraying, but consult a physician if you have a physical or psychological concern regarding the spraying.
If you think pesticides are making you sick, seek medical attention as necessary.
