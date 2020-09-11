KINGMAN — A sentencing hearing is the only matter left in the prosecution of parents from Lake Havasu City who were charged in the blunt force trauma and starvation death of their toddler daughter.
Andrew Lamorie, 24, already is serving a 16-year prison term after pleading guilty to
second-degree murder.
Attempts to enter plea agreements for co-defendant Brittany Rodriquez, 27, went south for various reasons on a half dozen occasions. Finally, on Wednesday, a plea deal for Rodriquez was formally accepted and recorded by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.
Rodriquez pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted child abuse by domestic violence. Prosecutor Jacob Cote said the conviction is appropriate under the state theory that Rodriquez failed to take their daughter to the doctor and for failing to protect her from a man she knew to be violent and abusive.
Cote told the court that no one but Lamorie likely ever will know how blunt force trauma was inflicted upon Gabriela Lamorie, who was placed in a closet to stop her crying. The 27-month-old victim weighed just 17 pounds when she died in January of 2018.
Rodriquez faces a five- to 10-year prison term when sentenced on Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.