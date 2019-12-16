BULLHEAD CITY — Harold Picker, owner of Harold’s Bike Shop, has relocated his motorcycle repair and service business from Bakersfield and Taft, California, to Bullhead City.
His story started in childhood when Picker used to deliver newspapers on a homemade doodlebug scooter, a 21/2-horsepower Briggs & Stratton engine on a homemade frame that could reach a top speed of 25 mph. Picker’s dream always was to open a motorcycle shop.
Upon graduating from high school, and after three years service in the Army, he decided to make that dream a reality, working out of his garage servicing, repairing, restoring and building custom motorcycles of all makes and models, both street and off-road, working toward a goal of a motorcycle repair and service shop to work on Harley-Davidsons, dirt bikes, personal watercraft and boats.
Thirteen years ago, Picker’s dream came true when he opened his first motorcycle shop, Harold’s Bike Shop in California, where he began building custom motorcycles that became featured in multiple motorcycle magazines and films, winning first place at several national motorcycle shows.
Over the years, Picker and family often visited Bullhead City to enjoyed the Colorado River with their boat and personal watercraft. Last April, the Pickers became full-time residents of Bullhead City. They relocated Harold’s Bike Shop to Bullhead City, bringing his knowledge, experience and expertise to the Tri-state community with his award-winning creative and technical skills.
Picker invites all to come by and check out his shop for your motorcycle needs. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Harold’s Bike Shop is at 2751 Highway 95. The phone number is 928-763-5040.
