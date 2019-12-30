MOHAVE VALLEY — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon while traveling along Boundary Cone Road, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
The single-vehicle accident occurred near the intersection of Boundary Cone and Mystic Road and was reported at about 4:40 p.m.
The road was closed to vehicle traffic between Mystic and Gerard roads until around 8 p.m.
Identification of the driver is pending.
