BULLHEAD CITY — Whether driving on Halloween or participating in trick or treating, the Arizona Department of Transportation and Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit organization working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries, wants everyone to have a safe time.
ADOT said that since Halloween falls on a weekday, streets may be busier than usual and advised motorists to exercise caution while driving home from work or school.
ADOT is suggesting commuters start driving to their final destination earlier in the day to avoid the traffic and the trick-or-treaters. And motorists should have extra patience while on the road during Halloween.
Maintain a sixth sense for those who are dressed as vampires, unicorns or other Halloween staples. Keep in mind that they may not be paying close attention to cars and spooked pets could be running around, too, ADOT said.
Their final suggestion is to not drive impaired and definitely don’t let those who’ve indulged in too many alcoholic beverages get behind the wheel of a car.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force Thursday night, conducting DUI enforcement throughout the county.
In a release, the sheriff’s office noted that the average cost of a DUI conviction in Arizona is close to $10,000 (in fines, court fees, insurance rate increases, impound fees and other costs), and that that certainly is no treat.
In Arizona, a DUI conviction also carries mandatory jail time and suspension of driving license.
Both the sheriff’s office and ADOT recommend motorists drive slowly, avoid passing stopped vehicles (the driver may be dropping off children) and avoid distractions; keep your focus on the road.
As for those who are going to be trick-or-treating on Halloween, it is a good idea to carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags and wear light colors to help kids see and be seen by drivers, said Safe Kids Worldwide.
Other suggestions from Safe Kids Worldwide are to join children under 12 years old for trick-or-treating, remind children to cross the street at corners or crosswalks and when selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Choose facepaint over masks when possible because masks can limit children’s vision.
