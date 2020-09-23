BULLHEAD CITY — Many youths are returning to school next week on campuses in the Bullhead City Elementary and Colorado River Union High School districts, so the Bullhead City Police Department is reminding parents and drivers to keep the safety of those youths in mind.
Children will be traveling to and from school. Drivers are asked to watch carefully for pedestrians and youths on bicycles, especially in and around intersections.
Officers will be enforcing the 15-mph school-zone speed limit.
The BHCPD asks that motorists be patient when following school buses and to remember that vehicles traveling in both directions must stop for school buses that display flashing lights and an extended stop sign.
Social media routinely is filled with reports of drivers not obeying traffic rules once students return to school. Telephone the non-emergency office lines for the Bullhead City Police Department or, if the concern occurred in an unincorporated area of Mohave County, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, with reports of speeding, Colorado River Schools recommended.
Parents should talk to their children about the rules of the road before school starts.
The BHCPD explained a basic rule of the road for those not in a vehicle: Pedestrians walk against vehicle traffic and bicyclists ride with the traffic.
Bicyclists need to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle to stay safe. Students who bike to and from school also should lock up their bikes once they arrive.
A safety tip for parents from the BHCPD: It’s a good idea to teach children their phone number, address and names of parents or guardians. Should a child get on the wrong school bus, for example, someone can contact a parent to inform them.
Parents also may want to practice walking with their children to school or to their bus stop so they are familiar with the route and the safe intersections to cross.
BCESD has a crossing guard near Coyote Canyon Elementary School who assists youths and adults walking to and from Coyote Canyon and Bullhead City Middle School.
People walking to and from other schools, such as Desert Valley Elementary and Mohave High School, are welcome to use that person to cross Lakeside Drive, also according to Colorado River Schools.
