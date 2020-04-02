BULLHEAD CITY — While in the throes of obeying stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus, many of us are enjoying more movies, shows, series and documentaries.
Whether we’re binge-watching on HD televisions, laptops, iPads or smartphones, our “water cooler” conversations have given way to texts, Skype and FaceTime calls that center on “What are you watching?” and “I’ve already finished my favorite Netflix series. What do you recommend now?”
Here is one movie aficionado’s advice culled from his recent habit of channel-surfing every night. Since COVID-19 has forced local theaters to shutter their popcorn poppers, I’m stuck in my recliner while transfixed on the likes of Netflix.
While millions of Americans argue about godforsaken Tiger King, I prefer the following foursome:
“Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things”
Although it’s roughly five years old, this Netflix gem couldn’t be more timely and pertinent under our current circumstances. The production follows the path of “minimalists” and co-authors Joshua Fields Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus as they traverse North America for their book tour to discuss all the things they’ve lived without. It’s insightful, thought-provoking and — despite bogging down for a moment or three — surprisingly entertaining.
The spotlighted duo proves convincing in their assertion that they’re happier with fewer material possessions. Rest assured, the documentary’s running time is minimal (true to form), clocking in at an economical 80 minutes.
“Ozark”
My favorite “new” series (Netflix released season 3 last week) is nestled in Missouri’s water-logged Ozarks, where co-stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney continue to embody a transplanted Chicago couple.
The husband is a financial adviser who launders money for a Mexican drug lord; the wife starts helping, and soon their two children get involved with the operation.
The endless parade of characters — friends, enemies, neighbors, coworkers and mobsters — prove as intriguing as they are distinctive. When riverboat casinos enter the picture, you can’t help but think of Laughlin.
Is the show’s premise rather far-fetched? Perhaps. Is it becoming more implausible with each episode? Without question.
But every nuance of “Ozark” — from its performances to its musical score and cinematography — is world-class.
“Lost Girls”
This new film based on Robert Kolker’s nonfictional best seller stems from a true-crime case in Long Island, New York.
The disturbing drama stars Amy Ryan as a single working mother of three daughters — one of whom had gone missing circa 1996.
During the homicide investigation, a quartet of bodies — reportedly all prostitutes — is discovered. It’s good to see longtime actor Gabriel Byrne’s unmistakable face again, this time as a police commissioner who finds himself torn between the angry families and main suspect who happens to be a philanthropic doctor.
Given its depressing premise, the movie can’t be described as uplifting, but it’s well-constructed and altogether compelling. Ryan excels as the simmering guilt-racked parent and emerges as the film’s heart and soul.
By the way: The murders remain unsolved.
“The Social Network”
It’s difficult to believe that director David Fincher’s masterpiece from 2010 took a decade to find its way into Netflix’s search engine.
This rollicking portrayal of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is spearheaded by smug Jesse Eisenberg’s crisp rat-a-tat patois in the lead role. He receives sturdy support from co-stars Andrew Garfield, Armie Hammer (who portrays both Winklevoss twins) and a crackerjack script courtesy of Aaron Sorkin.
Whether this cinematic account is sufficiently accurate is beside the point: It’s a rollercoaster ride with social commentary and witty one-liners to spare. The tale is captivating from its initial scene — a lively debate between ex-lovers tossing verbal grenades — that fades into a haunting opening score, brilliantly crafted by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
