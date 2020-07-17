LAUGHLIN — A glance at Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino’s lineup of movies could give the impression we’ve gone back in time.
The 6-PLEX theater is showing a trio of throwbacks: “Jurassic Park,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Iron Man.” Rounding out the listing are “Relic,” “Bloodshot” and “The Outpost” — the last of which I witnessed while taking shelter from temperatures that hovered around 120 degrees.
I also didn’t resist
Netflix’s new film “How Do You Know” (no question mark), which boasts a star-studded cast but not much else to recommend.
For purposes of this column, let’s save the worst for last.
‘THE OUTPOST’
“The Outpost,” based on a true tale of American soldiers based in a remote Afghanistan settlement, is vividly brought to the screen by director Rod Lurie, who remains forever in my debt for his 2000 gem “The Contender.” As the U.S. military men find themselves outnumbered by Taliban insurgents, the good guys strike a deal with grey-beard locals.
Earnest discussions and negotiations, however, are no remedy for what’s coming over the mountain and hiding amid the rugged terrain. There will be no creature comforts outside the soldiers’ modest compound.
The movie’s bigger-name faces — not exactly superstars — are limited to Scott Eastwood, resembling his father Clint, and an unrecognizable Orlando Bloom (finding ways to reinvent himself, rather than live off “Pirates of the Caribbean” royalties).
Early on, the outlook was more grim for audiences than the soldiers on screen: The first 10 minutes comprise a barrage of F-bombs amid dialogue chockablock with profanity. If co-writers Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson were gunning to capture our attention, their strategy misfired.
To the rescue comes director Lurie, for whom I remain grateful since his 2000 political gem “The Contender,” as he restores order and sets the course for a credible, gritty production. (Note the carving on a bunk bed: “It doesn’t get better.”)
Working from Jake Tapper’s nonfictional book “The Outpost: Untold Story of American Valor,” Lurie brings those pages to life and coaxes quality efforts from his foot soldiers — particularly Bloom and Caleb Landry Jones (as an emotional staff sergeant). The filmmaker, a West Point graduate who served as an Army artillery officer before inexplicably becoming a movie critic, seems well at ease behind the camera.
This “Outpost” is neither devastating nor exceptional, but its two-hour trek is rock-solid.
‘HOW DO YOU KNOW’
When you sign into
Netflix this month, you’ll likely see the 2020 romantic comedy “How Do You Know” pop up. It reunites Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd — who survived their one-dimensional “Overnight Delivery” prior to “Monsters vs. Aliens” — along with Owen Wilson as a professional baseball pitcher who completes the love triangle.
Rudd, not my idea of an attorney but cast as one here, struggles when navigating the story’s relationship waters: He’s interested in Witherspoon, portraying a washed-up softball player whose cap is set for a fellow athlete. The protagonist’s father and boss (Jack Nicholson, lured out of retirement by James L. Brooks, his director for the superior “As Good As It Gets”) is a corporate honcho who falsified documents and may have implicated his son.
It takes upward of 20 minutes before everyone on hand — with the exception of antsy Wilson, who appears to glow — shakes off the rust. That includes Brooks, whose wobbly work this time gives the impression that “As Good As It Gets” was carried by its cast and co-screenwriter Mark Andrus.
The picture dispenses life lessons in a loose-cannon fashion; each of the quartet of central figures is a country mile from normal. The same could be said for the lovebirds’ final scene, its awkward silence dampening an otherwise sensible ending.
