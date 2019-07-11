KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge took under advisement Thursday whether to send the murder case of a Bullhead City woman back to the grand jury.
Robin Denise Reid, 50, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping. Reid and four other codefendants are charged in the January 2018 murder and kidnapping of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City.
Reid’s attorney, Ken Sheffield, argued that the prosecutor made misleading statements to the grand jury including alleging that Reid admitted in an interview with police of her involvement in the duct-taping and gluing of Ward.
Sheffield argued that his client never admitted to police to those acts against Ward in a bedroom at a Bullhead City home and it was disputed that she was even in the bedroom. She also didn’t tell police that her DNA or fingerprints were on the duct tape or the bottle of glue.
Sheffield also argued that there was no evidence that Reid murdered either Carter or Ward and there was no evidence that she kidnapped Carter.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley said there were 1,034 pages of documents and 20 to 30 witnesses questioned resulting in six defendants being charged in the crime.
The prosecutor said there were witnesses that placed Reid in the back bedroom where the alleged kidnapping took place. Ashley also said she does not answer her own questions in a grand jury proceeding and that she only asked yes or no questions.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. took under advisement the motion to remand the case back to the grand jury. He expects to have a decision next week. The judge also set Reid’s next hearing for Aug. 6.
One codefendant, Lucas Wayne Shankles, 23, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of kidnapping. He was charged with two counts of murder. He will be sentenced July 19 to prison from 5 to 121⁄2 years for each kidnapping charge. The two sentences could be served concurrently or consecutively to each other.
Another codefendant, Jose Eduardo Vizcara, 29, pleaded guilty in April to two kidnapping charges. Two counts of murder and six other charges were dismissed. Vizcara was sentenced in May to 24 years in prison.
Francisco Javier Romero, Jr., 27, pleaded guilty in December to murder and kidnapping. He was sentenced in February to life in prison without parole for 25 years for the murder charge and an additional 15 years in prison for the kidnapping charge.
Shankles’ other codefendant, Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, is still charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of abandonment of a dead body.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the five suspects allegedly tortured Ward and Carter then drove them at gunpoint in a SUV from a Bullhead City house into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave.
Ashley previously said that Bencheqroun allegedly shot Ward who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times. Romero then shot Carter. Justin Todd Maxwell reportedly arrived later and picked the five suspects up and allegedly burned the SUV. Maxwell is charged with arson of a structure and hindering prosecution.
