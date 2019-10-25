MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park in Mohave Valley has received a lot of donations from different groups around the area.
One of the areas that recently benefited from volunteer work is the dog park, which separates big dogs (35 pounds or more) from the little dogs (35 pounds or less).
“The bigger dogs were digging under the fence and they were getting into the smaller dog area,” said Mehdi Azarmi volunteer project manager. “For that reason, we basically had the River Valley Dust Devil football team, under the supervision of their head coach (Jonathan) Clark hand-delivered retired power poles between the two dog parks. So they dig the trench and placed the power poles in and covered it up with dirt. Volunteers removed the nails and straps and more things from the power poles. Then we cut the power poles to 10 feet in length so that it would be easier to carry by a couple of the football players. They did that so the larger dogs can’t dig and get to the other side.”
Azarmi provided an update to the park’s ADA playground.
“What happened there was that $75,000 from Fiesta Bowl and another $75,000 was coming from Legacy Fountain and then Legacy Foundation added another $30,000 for the handicapped playground,” said Azarmi. “KaBOOM! who is working with Fiesta Bowl, in terms of putting to there and managing it, they could not efficiently take care of ADA because that’s not their forte. So Legacy Foundation made a decision to separate the $30,000 for the park and we are going to do it in-house because we can buy more toys and we can get more equipment. In addition to that, there was a community contribution of $8,500 that Fiesta Bowl accepted that. So in addition to the $75,000 they are contributing an additional $8,500 for the park.”
Azarmi said the park’s ADA playground is scheduled to be put up on Nov. 23 with multiple organizations volunteering. There will be about 50 volunteers present from a church group, Home Depot is coming with 15 to 20 volunteers, Mohave High School Interact Club is going to be there; the student council, Interact Club and football team from River Valley High School is expected, along with volunteers from the Mohave Sunrise Rotary Club and Barron Services.
FB Farms is going to be there with equipment and volunteers, Fairway Constructors Inc. is going to have the framing crew and concrete crew, Fiesta Bowl is going to bring 20 volunteers, Mohave Electric Co-op is going to bring volunteers and CRUSHD is going to encourage their staff members to participate, Azarmi said.
“There is going to be around 250 volunteers that day over at the park,” said Azarmi. “The project is going to go from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. we are going to invite Sup. Ron Gould to do the ribbon cutting and opening up the facility. There’s going to be lots of activity there in terms of breakfast, lunch and for the kids who show up, we are going to be putting together. If people want to volunteer during the project they can contact me at 928-303-4443 and I will send them the registration, which is something that they need to do. If people want to show up on the day we will have onsite registration available.”
With the new ADA playground going up the Park Azarmi said that ADA rules indicate that they need to have sufficient handicap parking.
“CEMEX agreed to provide us with 200 linear feet of parking space at Mohave Valley Community Park,” said Azarmi. “That’s about a $40,000 value that they are going to donate and that’s basically the equivalent of 22 nine-feet wide parking spaces, which would be the ADA and handicap parking,” Azarmi continued. “Instead of using asphalt they are going to use Road Compact Concrete.”
Azarmi said that in this area asphalt expands and contracts a lot because of the extreme heat and winters that can get down to 25 degrees which causes cracks on roads.
“I was in Germany about eight years ago and that is where I was introduced to RCC,” said Azarmi. “In Germany, they warranty the RCC for 20 years so we know that for 20 years or more we don’t need to go and do any repairs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.