BULLHEAD CITY — Starting in January, there will be a new way to acquire license plates, registration tabs and many documents such as vehicle titles from the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division.
The Motor Vehicle Division said that customers will receive these items through U.S. mail and no longer will be able to obtain them at an MVD or authorized third-party office. Customers should make sure their address is current and complete with the U.S. Postal Service and MVD.
For customers getting a license plate, the change means the plate will be entered into the customer’s service field and a temporary plate issued at the office will have the same number as the permanent plate being mailed.
Customers who purchase off-highway vehicle decals the same day they plan to use them at the recreational area will not receive the decal at the office, but will get a receipt that should be kept with them to prove the decal has been purchased. Along with that, ADOT said that all registration documents and license plate tabs, including those now issued at MVD self-service kiosks, will be mailed. When customers renew, their record will be updated instantly and a receipt will be proof of registration.
In a prepared statement, Jennifer Bowser Richards, MVD stakeholder relations manager, said the MVD needed to be well-positioned for the growth of e-commerce.
“Distributing items such as license plates, tabs, title work and other documents allow us to prepare for the growing demand for fulfilling customer orders through the mail as MVD continues to increase the number of services available online, anytime,” she said.
ADOT said that in the future, more vehicle titles will transition to an electronic process. Currently, a limited number of title transfers, such as owner-to-owner transfers of Arizona-registered vehicles, already can be done entirely online through AZ MVD Now, which is available through service
