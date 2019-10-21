MOHAVE VALLEY — It was a family fun night at the Halloween Carnival put on by the Mohave Valley Fire Department on Friday.
The Halloween Carnival featured games such as graveyard fishing, bean bag toss, bouncy houses, cake walk and more.
“People really came and it seems like everybody is enjoying themselves,” said Michelle Schanpeck, MVFD administrative assistant and carnival director. “Events like these give the community and the firefighters a chance to meet each other and mingle. We also have various organizations here volunteering and helping us out.”
To participate in the games and actives, people had to purchase tickets at the front.
“The proceeds that we get from this event go right back into the community,” said Schanpeck. “We use that money to buy Christmas gifts to give to children around Christmas time.”
Two members of the community, Karen McCord and Jayla Fountain, agreed that this event is very fun for everyone in the family and that it was nice that the MFVD does this every year.
Others also shared that sentiment.
“My son has been looking forward to this event ever since he heard about it early this year,” said Sabrina Pel. “It’s nice to see that there’s something that pulls the community together.”
