MOHAVE VALLEY — For most of the next 10 months, the halls of Mohave Valley Junior High School will beoverwhelmingly populated with teens and near-teens.
But Tuesday evening, adults just about matched their numbers.
The annual open house was an opportunity for parents and students to meet teachers, pick up schedules and buy gym clothes.
For sixth-graders, there also was the chance to get familiar with the campus before school starts Thursday.
“I’m scared,” admitted Anna White. “It’s a new school, and I don’t know it.”
She said academically she was ready for sixth grade, but wasn’t sure how she will fit in, although she already will know some of her classmates.
Cadin Barrett is new to not just MVJH, but also Arizona. The Arkansas transfer said he was about equally nervous and excited about starting junior high.
“I think he’s ready,” his mother, Brandy Houk, said.
“I am ready,” Barrett declared.
Angel Montijo said that having an older sibling — his brother, Adrian — who can brief him on what to expect is a benefit. He said he was most excited about math class.
“I don’t do to well inL. A. (language arts),” Montijo said.
Seventh-grader Harlie Gibson got what she regarded as pleasant news when she peered at her schedule — she will have Lisa Pantermoller for math.
“She was my favorite teacher last year,” Gibson said, after the pair shared a hug.
She said Pantermoller earned that status by being nice and talking her through math concepts.
Academic Principal Hayley Moss said that MVJH had projected enrollment of 380 a couple of weeks ago, but that a lot of students have been added since then.
She said that parents at the open house could learn about needed school supplies and volunteer opportunities, as well as the school’s embrace of the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) college readiness program.
As families filed into the gym, they also could collect information on school clubs and activities, Boy Scouts and programs offered by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
Tandi Carroll, listening to technology teacher Brian Polsinelli describing what sixth-graders will learn in his class this year, joked about taking the class alongside her son, Hayden.
“Come audit it,” Polsinelli said. “It’s always fun to have parents in class.”
