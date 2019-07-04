NEW YORK (AP) — The national holiday to mark America’s birth as a country has been filled with parades, concerts, competitive eating and, of course, fireworks.
Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, New York and other places around the country are holding massive celebrations with big name artists like Jennifer Hudson, Luke Bryan and Carole King.
Highlights from celebrations around the country:
THE BIGGEST SHOW
The Macy’s fireworks show over the East River in New York City is said to be one of the biggest in the country. The fireworks spectacle, plus concert, was broadcast on NBC. Country powerhouses Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley will perform. Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, Khalid and Derek Hough were performing.
POPPING OFF
Boston marked Independence Day with a traditional procession, speeches, a Boston Pops concert and fireworks.
Festivities begin Thursday morning at City Hall with a brief speaking program. Marchers set off for the Old Granary Burial Ground where Samuel Adams, John Hancock and other prominent colonial leaders are buried.
They’ also made a stop at the Old State House, where the Declaration of Independence was read from a balcony by a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company — just as it was in 1776.
The procession ended at Faneuil Hall where Boston University Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore delivered a speech in a tradition dating to 1773.
The Boston Pops orchestra performed at night with fireworks over the Charles River as a backdrop.
HISTORIC CELEBRATION
The nation’s oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration took place in Bristol, Rhode Island.
The events began on Flag Day and culminated with a parade on July Fourth that drew tens of thousands.
The annual celebration began in the seaside town in 1785.
NEW CITIZENS
Around the country, more than two dozen naturalization ceremonies were held to welcome in the newest Americans in places like the Liberty Bell Center in Philadelphia and George Washington’s home in Mount Vernon, Virginia.
Vice President Mike Pence celebrated Independence Day by welcoming 44 immigrants into “the American family” in a naturalization ceremony in the nation’s capital.
Pence said it was “deeply humbling” to stand on “the hallowed ground” of the National Archives in Washington before the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
He told the new U.S. citizens, who hail from 26 other countries, that he and President Donald Trump were extending to them “the welcome of the American people.”
“Congratulations to you all,” he said.
FOR THE KIDS AT HEART
At Legoland in Winter Haven, Florida, children could create a giant United States flag out of LEGO bricks as part of the Red, White and Boom celebration. Once the sun went, special viewing glasses allowed guests to watch “a gazillion bricks explode from the sky” above Lake Eloise during the theme park’s largest fireworks display of the year.
AMERICA’S BIRTHPLACE
In Philadelphia, the celebrations began with a parade near Independence Hall and culminate with a concert featuring Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The annual fireworks show blasted off after the concert around the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Police said 33 people protesting treatment of migrants and asylum seekers were cited after briefly interrupting the Salute to America parade in Philadelphia. The protesters, assembled by a group called “Never Again is Now,” were demanding closure of border detention centers and the abolition of the immigration and customs agency.
BIG DOGS
In New York City, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo defended their titles to win at the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on the Coney Island boardwalk.
Chestnut ate 71 franks and buns while Sudo chowed down 31. Both fell short of their records but easily took home the trophies.
___
A ‘KEY’ WINNER
A Key West man has won the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin’ Contest on the subtropical island where the pie originated.
David Johnson plunged face-first into a 9-inch pie smothered with whipped cream during Thursday’s challenge. The rules forbid contestants from using their hands.
He consumed it in 58.2 seconds, besting 24 rivals in the kickoff of the annual Key Lime Festival.
___
A TOXIC FOURTH
Thousands of people were expected on Mississippi’s beaches for the July Fourth holiday even though they can’t go into the water because toxic bacteria are flourishing along the coast.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has warned that polluted Midwest floodwaters have fed an outbreak of cyanobacterium. Popularly known as blue-green algae, it can cause rashes, diarrhea and vomiting.
