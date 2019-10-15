BULLHEAD CITY — With more people going online to do their shopping, pay bills and complete banking transactions, it is always good to take a moment and make sure that login information is safe.
October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month. The National Cyber Security Alliance and its Stay Safe Online initiative has a few suggestions on how to keep login information safe.
NCSA said that it has seen an uptick in phishing emails that target user credentials, both in the workplace and in personal accounts. NCSA said a threat actor can send a simple phishing email to entice people to offer their credentials, allowing the threat actor to access the organization, authenticated as a legitimate user. As such, the threat actor can surf through data, and log into business applications like payroll apps to change direct deposit accounts. Sometimes threat actors “lurk” in the email inboxes of high-value targets to gain details for phrasing emails designed to divert funds.
NCSA said that to reduce the risk of a fraudster accessing accounts, create a unique username and password. This can be difficult, as many websites and apps try to leverage your email addresses as your username, but that only makes it more critical to ensure your password and login are unique.
NCSA suggested enabling multi-factor authentication whenever available to secure your login information. Many sites and mobile apps allow — and some require — users to add a second factor for authentication. This adds an extra layer of protection.
NCSA suggested creating a unique username and password for each website. The best way to manage the volume of usernames and passwords is by using a password manager.
To keep the login information protected, the NCSA recommended that you keep your devices updated. Threat factors aren’t leveraging zero-day vulnerabilities, they are using existing vulnerabilities that haven’t been patched. Whenever possible, enable auto-updates to stay current on patches.
Another suggestion by the NCSA is to reduce inbox clutter. Take time each week or month to declutter your inbox by unsubscribing to spam. This will lower the chances that you will click on something potentially malicious.
