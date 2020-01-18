BULLHEAD CITY – On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Grand Canyon National Park can be experienced for free.
According to the National Park Service, fees to go to the Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim will be waived for all visitors.
However, the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours or the use of concessions. People who plan to spend time in the park beyond Monday will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.
Visitors traveling to the South Rim are encouraged to check weather and road conditions before traveling to the park, the National Park Service said. Park staff also suggested visitors use shoe traction devices while visiting the Grand Canyon’s rim trail and trekking poles if hiking into the canyon as trails may be snow-packed and icy. As a reminder, Highway 67, from Jacob Lake to the park’s North Rim, is closed until May.
Park staff invites visitors to participate in a daily ranger program at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and Yavapai Geology Museum.
For more information about the Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim go to www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/directions_s_rim.htm#CP_JUMP_1968277.
