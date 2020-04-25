BULLHEAD CITY — The calendar says that summer still is more than a month away.
The calendar doesn’t know the Tri-state.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the area through Thursday with daytime highs in excess of 100 degrees likely.
“The first heat of the year will create dangerously hot conditions,” the NWS Las Vegas Bureau said in an advisory placing the Tri-state and wide swaths of Mohave County, Clark County and San Bernardino County in watches and warnings for the next five days. “Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outdoors and participating in outdoor exercise and recreational activities such as hiking, jogging and biking.”
The advisory calls for highs of 104 to 106 for today and Monday through a large portion of the area, with highs increasing to 106 to 108 Tuesday through Thursday.
While 100-degree temperatures are part of the territory in the Tri-state, triple digits aren’t as common in April. Daily high temperature records could fall in a number of locations in the region, including Las Vegas, where the first 100-degree day in April in the city’s history could happen Tuesday or Wednesday.
In Bullhead City, where official weather records date back only to the city’s incorporation in August of 1984, record highs for the last week of April are 106 degrees for the 26th and 28th and 107 for the 27th, 29th and 30th. The forecast has the high temperature in that range midweek.
In its advisory, the NWS noted that prolonged exposure to high temperatures may cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Children, the elderly and those already with health issues are most at risk for heat-related illnesses.
People are advised to curtail outdoor activities during the daytime hours if possible and, if not possible, to take frequent breaks in the shade and to stay hydrated, preferably with water.
Complicating issues is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered many of the locations that serve as cooling stations, such as community centers, libraries and government buildings.
The advisory area extends from the Las Vegas area in the north to the Lake Havasu City area in the south; and from Barstow and Death Valley in the west to Hoover Dam in the east. Included are Bullhead City/Laughlin and surrounding areas; Needles/Mohave Valley/Topock and surrounding areas; and the Lake Mead National National Recreation Area including Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.