BULLHEAD CIty — The National Weather Service has issued a lake wind advisory, which is in effect until 8 p.m. today for area waterways.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph can be expected at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area — including both Lake Mead and Lake Mohave — and Lake Havasu and adjacent areas. Within Lake Mead National Recreation Area, stronger winds are expected across Lake Mohave southward, according to the NWS Las Vegas Bureau.
In Bullhead City, the NWS is projecting highs around 70 degrees with a 15 to 25 mph north wind, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts in excess of 25 mph are expected early this mornng.
The NWS said that strong winds will create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes during the advisory period. These winds could capsize or swamp small craft.
Boats are advised to avoid the open water and stay close to shore or in protected coves and inlets.
