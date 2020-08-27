PHOENIX (AP) — Members of the Navajo Nation in Arizona have sued to ensure their ballots will be counted in the state even if delivered late.
They filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday challenging the state’s current law, which says election officials cannot count by-mail ballots that are received after election night.
The lawsuit says that mail service is much slower and far less accessible on reservations and that the existing deadline will disenfranchise voters.
The group is asking a federal judge to require Arizona officials to certify ballots that are delivered up to 10 days after election day, as long as those ballots come from tribal members living on reservations and are postmarked on or before the day of the election, The Arizona Republic reported.
“Voting by mail systems rest upon the premise that all citizens have equal mail service, however, hundreds of thousands of rural Americans have non-standard mail service burdened with a range of service limits including irregular service or unreliable service, no residential delivery, excessive distances to post offices or other postal providers with limited hours of operation among other issues,” wrote Michael Novotny, the attorney representing the group.
The lawsuit comes amid heightened concerns that the U.S. Postal Service will not be capable of delivering a reliable election with a record number of Americans casting their ballots by mail.
Federal and state officials currently are promoting by-mail voting as a safe alternative to voting in person.
The Postal Service recommends mailing ballots seven days before election day while Arizona recommends voters send in their ballots six days beforehand.
The state Secretary of State’s Office said it would comply if the court rules in favor of the Navajo citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.