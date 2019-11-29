NEEDLES — Through the pavement management plan, Epic Engineers identified nine miles of streets that the city of Needles can be fixed in the first year of the plan for
$2.9 million
“We had our engineer (Epic Engineers) drive all our 47 miles of road within the city and identify a 15-year plan on how we are going to get all our roads updated,” said Patrick Martinez, city of Needles development director. “Its nine miles that are going to be done the first year that the city council committed to.”
Martinez said that the overall plan is worth
$43 million that is going to be done over 15 years.
“That equates to
$2.9 million a year,” said Martinez.
In background information provided by city staff they state that 17.9% of roads are good, needing slurry and crack seal; 36.9% are fair, needing thin mill and repave; 27.6% are poor, needing full mill and repave; 7.2% are unpaved, needing to pave to meet fire department standards and 10% are improvements planned for Needles Highway, O and P Streets and Measure I slurries. The information stated that almost 75% of city roads in need of resurfacing fall in the fair, poor and unpaved categories.
In the city’s pavement maintenance plan they gave streets a rating from one to six depending on the condition of the road. The roads that are rated No. 1, which is the best rating, come out to be 35,284 linear feet or about 6.6 miles within the city.
“The priority is to maintain the good roads first,” said Martinez.
In background information provided by city staff, it said that their priorities are to maintain good roads, high traffic routes, school zone areas and routes not sufficiently wide/paved for fire truck access.
The process of maintaining the good roads is to start immediately, said Martinez.
“It will go out to bid in the next couple of weeks,” said Martinez. “Measure I funds, supplemental Measure I funds, cannabis revenue and grants will pay for the roads.”
