NEEDLES — A Needles couple has been accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from the Needles Sandsharks Swim Team.
John Lusk was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday in the 1200 block of Safari Drive in Needles. He was taken to the Colorado River Station in Needles, where he was booked and held on a $60,000 bond pending a court hearing.
Detectives attempted to locate Janay Lusk at that time but were told she had appeared at the San Bernardino Superior Court in Victorville, California, with her attorney. Court records show that she was arraigned with a court hearing set for January.
John Lusk, a longtime member of the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees, recently served as co-head coach of the Sandsharks youth swimming team. Janay Lusk was treasurer for the swimming team.
John Lusk, elected president of the school board in last December, resigned from the board earlier this year.
According to statements from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department, an investigation began in July, when the Colorado River Station received a theft call.
Deputies were told that about $30,000 was missing from the swimming team’s account.
Detectives collected six years of bank records and conducted interviews, eventually determining that since 2013, the Lusks had used more than $50,000 to purchase personal items not related to the swimming team. That led to the arrest warrants that were served this week.
The Sheriff’s Department still is investigating and is asking anyone with information connected to the case to contact Det. Brandon Abell at the Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotlint at 800-878-CRIME (800-782-7463) or go to www.wetip.com.
