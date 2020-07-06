MOHAVE VALLEY — Authorities have released the name of the victim and provided additional details of a July 2 traffic fatality in Mohave Valley.
Terry Wyatt Jr., 36, of Needles, was dead at the scene of the Highway 95 crash reported at 8:35 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Agency spokesman Bart Graves said Wyatt was northbound in a Dodge Grand Caravan when a southbound Dodge Ram truck traveling at a high rate of speed crossed the center line of the highway resulting in a head-on collision. The accident near Magellan Drive was reported at about 8:37 a.m.
Graves said the unidentified driver of the Dodge Ram was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. An investigation continues.
