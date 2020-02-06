BULLHEAD CITY — A stabbing at a behavioral health residential facility in Bullhead City will result in a prison term for one of the combatants.
Ethan Nelson, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault.
Terms of the deal require Judge Doug Camacho to impose a prison term of two to nearly nine years during a March 18 sentencing hearing.
Bullhead City police said Nelson stabbed his 60-year-old roommate multiple times last November at the Good Care Network home in the 2200 block of Ventura Drive. Nelson fled the violence but was arrested by police in the area of Riverview and Kaibab Drives.
The victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment. Deputy Mohave County attorney Morgan Carstensen said the victim sustained a serious injury under one of his arms.
