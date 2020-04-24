BULLHEAD CITY — Here I go again, at the same bat time (to reference the coronavirus source that indirectly spawned this entertainment column).
Been meaning to sit through “IT: Chapter 2” but had second thoughts after learning the picture clocks in at three hours. Granted, many of us currently have time to kill — chiefly on weekend nights — but wasting it on the lengthy sequel of a hum-drum horror film isn’t a top priority. Unlike some of you, I have no aversion to scary movies, but in this case the most frightening thing is its inexcusable running time.
Then again, considering Stephen King’s novel “IT” is large enough to be used as a doorstop, perhaps the filmmakers have a valid excuse for their excess.
Onward I slog through Netflix’s chronic fog, as I wait for it to evaporate along with America’s stay-at-home orders.
“MASTER OF NONE”
Creator, co-writer and star Aziz Ansari — the “Parks and Recreation” cast member of Indian heritage — deserves some degree of credit for this ambitious, amusing endeavor.
The two-season Netflix series (whose third installment is reportedly on hold) follows the everyday, quirky path of a part-time commercial actor who eventually hosts a reality show called “Clash of the Cupcakes.”
The hero’s easy-going smirk and well-intentioned tales prove less irritating than enjoyable, while he navigates the streets of New York City alongside friends and lovers.
Every so often, Ansari trots out recognizable stars who surprise us: Claire Danes, Angela Bassett and Bobby Cannavale (he’s the best of the bunch, as a celebrity chef). “Master of None” has intermittent lapses, but that’s where your remote’s fast-forward button comes in handy.
Strange to point out, the finest episode is Season 2’s opener, gorgeously rendered in black-and-white as Ansari explores Italy — worth the ride and altogether enriching.
“#blackAF”
Full disclosure: I had considered writing a lengthy review of the controversial series “#blackAF” (the worst-looking name among television listings) served up by Kenya Barris, best-known for “Black-ish” among other ventures.
His new production is filmed in pseudo-documentary style — one of Barris’ daughters is purportedly creating it for a school project, as she records their family day and night.
The sitcom-like segments, even those rife with deadpan dialogue, are as varied as the parade of characters.
Despite my respect for Rashida Jones (as the wise-cracking wife), I quickly had my fill of the star’s “I hate white people” remark and complaints about “white gaze” whenever Caucasians stare at Barris’ gold necklace and sweatsuit. Those who support Barris’ latest show and assert “Oh, lighten up — it’s only a joke” are entitled to their opinion, just as I have the right to shut off “#blackAF” and find a series that’s more redeeming and original.
Comedy is in the eye and ear of the beholder.
“TOO HOT TO HANDLE”
The new reality “dating” series in a tropical paradise (clichéd much?) brings together scantily clad men and women with sculpted physiques and sun-fried brains.
Naturally, it is the No. 1 series on Netflix, which says more about viewers’ boredom and confinement than the show’s merits.
The spectacle’s odd centerpiece: An electric cone that lights up when its robotic instructor speaks to the bad boys and girls. The bottom line, if these competitive lovebirds can resist intimate temptation, is a reward to the tune of $100K.
At turns trashy and splashy, “Too Hot to Handle” — as its title signals — doesn’t err on the side of modesty or subtlety. In the spirit of “Give the people what they want,” this pleasure-seeking exercise delivers the goods, courtesy of attractive, self-important participants. Talk about shamelessly greasing the wheels of contrivance.
Watch it with the volume muted and you’ll be none the worse for wear; the off-camera narrator’s corny quips are prone to failure. Ultimately, the series leaves a lot to be desired, such as clothing.
