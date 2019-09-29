LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos reported a strong month of house winnings in August, up 4.3% compared with the same month a year ago, state regulators said Friday.
It was the third straight monthly increase statewide in the year-to-year comparison, after five months of decreases, Nevada Gaming Control Board analyst Michael Lawton said.
However, the $952 million in casino “gaming win” was down from $1.02 billion in July.
The state took in $50 million in taxes, called percentage fees, on the August 2019 figures. That was up 6.9% from a year ago.
Key drivers in August were sports pools and table games other than baccarat, including blackjack, craps and roulette, Lawton said.
He said the $36.3 million win figure for those games was up 17.9% from a year ago, mainly due to increased volume and house hold percentages.
Slot win figures were down slightly, while baccarat win came in at $98.6 million, up 6.4% from the same month a year ago.
Las Vegas Strip properties reported an 8.9% increase in overall winnings in August. Reno casinos reported a nearly 4.7% increase. Properties in West Wendover reported a 16% jump.
The Las Vegas Strip also now has recorded three consecutive monthly increases in the year-over-year comparison, Lawton said.
The monthly report is a key index of state fiscal health. Gambling taxes in Nevada are second to sales taxes as a percentage of the state’s $14 billion annual budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.