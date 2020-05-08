CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, looking rather tired, said Thursday that the state is moving forward into Phase One of his four-phase plan starting Saturday, nearly a week ahead of schedule.
In Sisolak’s Phase One restaurants, retail stores, salons and cosmetologists, may reopen their doors to the public starting this 12:01 a.m. Saturday. That said, Sisolak rambled through a series of contradictions within that announced framework. One announcement still missing: Casinos and other gaming businesses will not be allowed to reopen in Phase One, which is in effect through May 30. Phase One originally was scheduled to be enacted May 15, giving hope that the timelines for subsequent phases may be moved up as well. Many of the state’s casinos are hoping for a Memorial Day weekend reopening. Memorial Day is Monday, May 25.
The contradictions were glaring: Sisolak announced the guidelines by which Saturday’s Phase One reopenings can occur. They include no more than 50% of capacity for retail stores, restaurants and many other businesses. However, indoor malls are to remain closed and the individual stores within them also will remain shuttered.
Sisolak said such indoor mall stores “that can accommodate it” can offer curbside service. He said, “If you buy a dress or shoes or socks from an indoor mall store over the phone, they can bring it out to the curb to deliver it to you,” overlooking the potential chaos of trying to schedule spaces and meeting times of customer arrivals at curbside.
Another glaring contradiction came in the announcement that formerly “essential” stores such as grocery stores, pharmacies and big-box retailers that previously were allowed full capacity must now follow the 50% capacity rule.
Sisolak stated that individual counties can modify any of these guidelines should they choose to do so and that no businesses are “required“ to open. If a business owner does not feel safe in opening, they can choose to remain closed. If an individual county does not feel safe following these guidelines, it can opt out of them and utilize stricter guidelines. Counties may not ease Sisolak’s enforced guidelines.
All retailers and restaurant staff of businesses that are allowed to open must wear masks, according to Sisolak’s Phase One guidelines, or face potential trouble from state licensing boards who will be doing the enforcement.
One person asked if Nevada had met the stated criteria Sisolak had announced just last week of 14 days of lowering cases and deaths, Sisolak said he is confident that Nevada is moving in the right direction. He said “We must have patience to avoid more patients,” meaning that Nevadans must remain vigilant and have patience with the guidelines to avoid more hospital patients.
As of Thursday, Nevada has had nearly 4,500 positive COVOD-19 cases with the respiratory illness blamed for 237 deaths statewide. A majority of the cases and deaths have taken place in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.
Laughlin, also in Clark County, officially has not had a confirmed positive case. Wide-scale testing in Laughlin is planned next week in a two-day event scheduled at the Aquarius Casino Resort.
Registration and scheduling for up to 1,000 tests began Wednesday and concludes today. Persons wishing to be tested who have not scheduled an appointment must call the Laughlin Chamber Volunteer Call Bank today between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 702-298-2214 and select option/extension 4 or 5 to reserve a test. No one who has not registered and scheduled their appointment in advance will be tested.
The Nevada COVID-19 Testing Strike Force has partnered with the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, the Laughlin Chamber Volunteers in Partnership, Southern Nevada Health District, Clark County Nevada, American Medical Response Ambulance Service, Medical Surg Area Command, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Jordan Ross and the Laughlin Constable’s Office, Clark County Office of Emergency Management and Clark County District A Commissioner Michael Naft to offer the tests, which will be administered at the Aquarius Casino Resort parking structure and lot on Casino Drive in Laughlin.
