LAS VEGAS — The Southern Nevada Health District is announcing the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 — COVID-19 — in a Clark County resident.
Test results are considered “presumptive positive” until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The patient is a man in his 50s who is hospitalized and currently in airborne isolation.
The patient reported a recent travel history to Washington state, where community spread of the virus is being reported, and Texas, which recently reported its first travel-associated case. The health district is working with its health care partners and leading the effort to quickly identify close contacts of the patient.
While the COVID-19 outbreak is as serious public health threat, the immediate risk from the virus to the general public in Clark County and the United States remains low at this time.
The health district will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.
The public can help the response:
Do not go the emergency department unless it is essential. Emergency departments need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.
If you have a mild cough, fever, or other respiratory symptoms, contact your doctor first.
Practice everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Stay home when you are sick.
Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. Up to date information is available on the Southern Nevada Health District website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.