CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation Monday to mail all of the state's active voters ballots ahead of the November election, a move being criticized by President Donald Trump, who promised a lawsuit to block the action.
“This bill will enable election officials to continue to support the safest, most accessible election possible under these unprecedented circumstances,” Sisolak, a Democrat, said in a statement.
Nevada joins seven states that plan to automatically send voters mail ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, including California and Vermont, which moved earlier this summer to adopt automatic mail ballot policies.
The plan drew criticism from Trump after making its way through the Legislature over the weekend. The president has long claimed that mail ballots would compromise the integrity of the election, but the consensus among experts is that all forms of voter fraud are rare.
At a Monday press conference, Trump said that he planned to file a lawsuit against Nevada as early as today. He called universal mail ballots a disgrace and said they would be a great embarrassment to the United States.
He took aim at a provision that expands who can collect and return ballots, which he said enabled individuals to “take thousands of ballots, put them together and just dump them down on somebody’s desk after a certain period of time.”
He also targeted the provision that allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted up to a week later could create a circumstance where the race couldn't be called in a timely manner.
"You’ll never know who won that state," he said.
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid applauded the lawmakers' decision and called Trump's opposition desperate.
“He’s lying about our state leaders and threatening a bogus lawsuit simply because Democrats made it easier for people to vote," Reid said in a statement.
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske told lawmakers Friday that she wasn’t aware of any fraud in the June primary, when the state mailed all active voters absentee ballots and only opened a limited number of polling places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Limited polling places in Reno and Las Vegas resulted in lines of up to eight hours.
In the June primary, all counties had one polling place except for Clark County, which had three in the Las Vegas area. The bill requires at least 140 polling places throughout the state in November, including 100 in Clark County, which had 179 in the November 2018 election.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued election guidance to provide a variety of voting options and limit crowds at polling places.
I hope Trump sues the hell out of him, the State, eveyone involved.
NOBODY WANTS MAIL IN!!!!
I’ve voted by mail for 12 years with no problems and my understanding is that 80% of Arizonan’s vote by mail. FYI absentee ballots and mail-in ballots are the same thing. Amazes me that there are still people who believe the words that come out of Trump’s mouth.
Oh c'mon Sisolak, REALLY?!!?? Everyone can go shopping, go to the lake's and river, but ya CAN'T go into a booth, by yourself and vote!!!!!!!! What a crock of ( oops, keep it clean) DOO -DOO!!!!!! Your STUPID beyond stupid!!!!!!
