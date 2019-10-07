BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City Fire Department ambulance in service for less than a week was involved in an accident Monday on Highway 95 in Bullhead City.
According to the Bullhead City Fire Department, the unit — M711 — was placed into service six days ago and sustained substantial damage. It is the newest ambulance in the BCFD’s fleet.
The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Highway 95.
“Fortunately, our crew was not responding to a call at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported,” said a news release from the fire department. “The cause of the accident remains under investigation with the Bullhead City Police Department.”
While blame has not been placed for the accident, the fire department issued a reminder to motorists to be aware of their surroundings — including on-duty and off-duty emergency vehicles.
“Keep 100% of your attention on driving at all times,” the news release said. “Never use your cell phone or any other device while driving; slow down; and always buckle up.”
