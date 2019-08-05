BULLHEAD CITY — About a dozen people accepted an invitation to get to know the new Colorado River Union High School District Superintendent Todd Flora.
Flora hosted his first monthly community forum Monday in the school district’s boardroom to hear people’s “thoughts, concerns and suggestions.”
The new CRUHSD leader first mentioned wanting to regularly hold such meetings when he was being interviewed for the position. He also reiterated his intention to visit every classroom at least four times during the school year.
What does he hope to see in classrooms throughout the district?
“Rigor and engagement. Not just teaching to the standards,” Flora explained.
Students should be challenged — but not overwhelmed — and interested in what they’re learning.
And teachers should be interested in assisting their students, not only academically but also socially and emotionally.
One attendee brought up school bullying.
“It boggles my mind how much there still is,” the person noted.
Flora said that cyberbullying has further complicated things for the youths targeted.
“Bullying used to end when you’d get home. Now it seems to be just getting started because of social media,” Flora said. “And we’re more worried about the detrimental effects.”
Bullying can cause some youths to have real image issues, social anxiety disorders and other serious problems, he noted.
“See something, say something” applies to staff and students.
Another woman suggested that mobile phones not be allowed in class.
Flora described a scene from “Apollo 13,” in which astronaut Tom Lovell, played by Tom Hanks, uses pen and paper to do important calculations while experts in the control room back on Earth used a slide rule. Lovell’s calculations were right. Flora then said all students need to understand the process of problem solving.
Lovell “knew the process,” he said.
The idea is to help students understand that technology can be powerful. But it also can be detrimental.
“They need to be able to use it as a tool,” Flora stressed.
Besides assisting students to learn how to use these tools effectively is to ensure such tools are up-to-date pieces of equipment. That will require allocating enough money in district budgets to purchase modern, appropriate equipment, he said.
A school bus driver expressed concern that many students — even some in their teens — don’t know their home address.
Some of the people at the meeting said that it’s probably on their mobile phone.
“But what if the battery dies?” someone asked.
Flora said it’s important for children to know their home address and will consider how to remedy the problem. It might be something for teachers to talk about with students.
Parents and guardians wanting to speak to Flora about matters that directly affect their students are asked to contact his office.
Flora also said he is not interested in making big changes without obtaining facts. The classroom visits and regular community meetings with parents are among ways he plans to learn about the district.
In some instances a “disturbing” situation might warrant an immediate solution. But he has encountered only “a few” of these since starting his new job.
“It’s not a good idea to kick the doors down,” he said.
The community forum for adults normally will be on the first Monday of the month, but the September meeting will be a scheduling exception. That Monday will be Labor Day, so the next meeting will be the first Tuesday of September because of the holiday. It will be from 6-7 p.m. at the Colorado River Schools’ board room, 1004 Hancock Road.
Along with the adults were two teens who came with their elders. One young man listened to what was discussed. The other young man, donning headphones, listened to music through his mobile phone.
He might not have heard Flora say he’d like to have similar meetings with students. No date for such an event has been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.