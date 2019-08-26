Stacy Klippenstein, president of Mohave Community College since July 1, chats with Carolyn Hamblin, Bullhead City campus dean, and Renee Corey, student services office manager. Klippenstein said that MCC’s size and location were among the factors that enticed him to seek the presidency. He said the college has an important role to play in boosting the local rate of citizens with postsecondary degrees or certificates.