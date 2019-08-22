KINGMAN — Newly hired Mohave County Public Defender Chris Stavris resigned Tuesday after roughly one week on the job.
He said his decision was the product of two health emergencies within his family.
Stavris shut down his law practice in Scottsdale where he left his family behind to transition to Kingman in the near future. He secured a home in Kingman and was to report to work to start his new job on Aug. 12.
Stavris’ wife suffered a medical event that prompted a slight delay before he reported to his office in Kingman on Aug. 14. He said one of his young children suffered an allergic asthma episode on Sunday.
Stavris advised County Manager Mike Hendrix Tuesday that he would step down to remain in the valley where he and his loved ones are familiar and comfortable with medical care providers.
“It’s gotta be family first,” Stavris said Tuesday afternoon while driving home from Kingman. He said he and his wife had been anxious and excited to explore and enjoy a rural lifestyle.
“We absolutely love the community,” Stavris said. “I feel like I let the county down. I feel absolutely horrible.”
Hendrix has moved quickly to fill the gap. Jon Gillenwater, an attorney in the Legal Defender’s Office, is being promoted to public defender, in charge of the public defender office.
“I think he’s going to do a great job,” Hendrix said.
Gillenwater assumes his new duties next Monday through a special detail designation. Mohave County supervisors will be asked to approve Gillenwater’s promotion formally during their Sept. 3 board meeting.
